Randall K. Barker

Formerly South Sioux City

Randall Kevin "Randy" Barker, 59, formerly of South Sioux City passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home in Corvallis, Ore. of a lengthy illness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Randy was born on Nov. 29, 1960, in Sioux City, to Lloyd E. Barker and Marilyn L. Hartnett. He grew up and attended school in South Sioux City before moving to Corvallis in 1978 where he attended Corvallis High School. Randy married Barbara A. DeLoach on Nov. 25, 1983, and they were blessed with three children, two daughters and one son. He later married Lori P. Bledsoe on Aug. 14, 2005.

Randy was a born auto mechanic and also learned carpentry working alongside his brother, Ray. He took pride in his work. He loved cars, especially his black Corvette convertible. Many people in South Sioux City knew him by his nickname "Mad Dog." Randy was soft-spoken and usually quiet – a kind and gentle man with a warm smile who left us too soon. He will be missed so much by his loving family and friends.