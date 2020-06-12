Randall K. Barker
Formerly South Sioux City
Randall Kevin "Randy" Barker, 59, formerly of South Sioux City passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home in Corvallis, Ore. of a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Randy was born on Nov. 29, 1960, in Sioux City, to Lloyd E. Barker and Marilyn L. Hartnett. He grew up and attended school in South Sioux City before moving to Corvallis in 1978 where he attended Corvallis High School. Randy married Barbara A. DeLoach on Nov. 25, 1983, and they were blessed with three children, two daughters and one son. He later married Lori P. Bledsoe on Aug. 14, 2005.
Randy was a born auto mechanic and also learned carpentry working alongside his brother, Ray. He took pride in his work. He loved cars, especially his black Corvette convertible. Many people in South Sioux City knew him by his nickname "Mad Dog." Randy was soft-spoken and usually quiet – a kind and gentle man with a warm smile who left us too soon. He will be missed so much by his loving family and friends.
Randy is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter Melanie Barker and son, Brandon (Olivia) Barker, all of Corvallis; daughter Lisa (Mark) Power of Lebanon, Ore.; five sisters, Barbara (Dave) Beermann of Bend, Ore., Patty Standage of Eugene, Ore., Janis Hartnett of Omaha, Neb., and Connie (Steve) Muff and Jackie (Kevin) Potts of South Sioux City; two brothers, Ray (Christine) Hartnett of Corvallis, and Jim Hartnett of Tuscon, Ariz.; half brother, Lloyd (Judy) Barker of South Sioux City; half sister, Sue (Jerry) Albertson of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepsons, Matt and Chad Breeden; four grandchildren, Jazmond and Caleb Candelarie, Mia Power, and Odin Barker; several step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; half sisters, Jean Bennett and Judy Brewer; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.