Randall 'Randy' Eldridge

Kingsley, Iowa

Randall “Randy” C. Eldridge, 65, of Kingsley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery, with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a Scripture service at 7 p.m. all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Randall Craig Eldridge was born July 22, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Wallace and Donna (Lau) Eldridge. Randy grew up in Kingsley, graduating from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1973. After high school, he attended WIT in Sioux City, graduating with a degree in Police Science.

Randy and Monica were united in marriage on Nov. 8, 1975. After their marriage, Randy worked for IBP as a security guard, then he was employed at Schaeff Manufacturing as a welder. Randy worked there several years before joining the Air National Guard in 1984. Randy went on several deployments with the 185th and saw many parts of the world. During this time, he started working for Inland Truck Parts as their drive-line mechanic where he continued his welding career.