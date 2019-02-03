Allen, Neb.
Randall Verle Ellis, 82, of Allen, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Allen. Burial with military rites will be in Eastview Cemetery, rural Allen. Visitation with the family present will begin 5 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb.
Randall was born March 30, 1936, in Allen, Neb., to Armond and Helen (Anderson) Ellis. He graduated from Allen High School in 1954 where he earned numerous varsity letters in football, basketball, track, and boxing. After graduation he worked for the National Park Service and helped create the trail system in Rocky Mountain National Park Colorado. He then enlisted in the Army in 1955 and was deployed to South Korea below the 38th Parallel and was discharged with honors in 1957. He was very proud of his military service.
On Aug. 9, 1959, he was united in marriage to Nancy (Hansen) Ellis at First Lutheran Church in Allen, and resided in Allen until his death.
He worked for his father, Armond, at Ellis Electric and became owner upon Armond’s retirement in 1968. He was a proud business owner until he retired in 2007.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Allen, where he was baptized, confirmed, and sang in the choir. Through the years he was a member of the Allen Fire Department, American Legion, president of the Commercial Club and the NRA. He was a very active outdoorsman; snowmobiling, go-cart racing, fishing, hunting, trapshooting where he received many trophies, Alpine snow skiing where he received multiple amateur racing medals, golfer, and was an avid gardener.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ellis; son, Tod (Wendy) Ellis of Adel, Iowa; daughter, Sonya (Ron) Ver Mulm of Winterset, Iowa; grandchildren, Lindsey (Jon) Walker of Bellevue, Neb., Lauren Ellis of New Orleans, La., and Sam Ver Mulm of Creston, Iowa; aunt, Barb (Don) Lehmann of Sioux City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Armond and Helen Ellis; brother, Arlie Ellis; and in-laws, Maynard and Marie Hansen.