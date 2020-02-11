Randall W. Lilly

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Sioux City Baptist Church, 3222 Pawnee Place, with the Rev. Quentin Vaughn officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Akron, Iowa. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Randall, the son of Wayne W. and Eva R. (Bliss) Lilly, was born on April 24, 1941, in Akron, Iowa. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1959. Following high school, he had various jobs until he gained employment with the Iowa Conservation Commission in 1965 and worked in four of Iowa's state parks. In 1973, he moved back to Sioux City and worked for various manufacturing companies. In 1986, he graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College with an associate degree in computer programming. His first programming job was with Mutual of Omaha in Omaha. He worked for two other companies, Wilson Trailer and Wells Blue Bunny, in the programming field until his retirement in the spring of 2008.