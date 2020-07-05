× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randell John Hoing

Sioux City

Randell John Hoing, 67, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Randy was born Dec. 19, 1952, in San Diego, Calif., to John and Darlene Hoing. Growing up, Randy lived coast to coast, San Diego, Norfolk, Va., Staten Island, N.Y., and finally, Sioux City, where he attended St. Joseph School and then graduated in 1971 from East High.

Randy's service in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman began in Londonderry, Ireland. After his active duty was completed in 1973, Randy moved to Omaha, where he lived for 19 years and worked as a welder and fitter, a profession that suited him very well. Randy also loved numbers and took math classes at UNO.

In 1993, Randy and Pam McCann married and have resided in Sioux City ever since.