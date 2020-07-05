Randell John Hoing
Sioux City
Randell John Hoing, 67, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Randy was born Dec. 19, 1952, in San Diego, Calif., to John and Darlene Hoing. Growing up, Randy lived coast to coast, San Diego, Norfolk, Va., Staten Island, N.Y., and finally, Sioux City, where he attended St. Joseph School and then graduated in 1971 from East High.
Randy's service in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman began in Londonderry, Ireland. After his active duty was completed in 1973, Randy moved to Omaha, where he lived for 19 years and worked as a welder and fitter, a profession that suited him very well. Randy also loved numbers and took math classes at UNO.
In 1993, Randy and Pam McCann married and have resided in Sioux City ever since.
While in Sioux City, Randy worked for Missouri Valley Steel achieving a welding supervisor and welding inspector certifications. Randy built many impressive structures in Siouxland including the 11-story Ice Cream Freezer at Wells in Le Mars, Iowa, and the clock tower at the Tyson headquarters in Dakota Dunes.
Randy is survived by his wife, Pam Hoing; two sisters, Teresa Ullrich of Sioux City, and Patti Fulbright of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; brother, Larry (Kamyl) Hoing of Sioux City; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Darlene Hoing.
Randy's family would like to give a special thank you to the V.A. Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., and to Hospice of Siouxland.
