Randi Lynn Cooper

Sioux City

Randi Lynn Cooper, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Randi Lynn, the daughter of Randolph and LaNelle (Hooks) Puttman, was born on June 25, 1954, in Sioux City. Randi was raised in Sioux City and graduated from North High School.

On July 4, 1982, Randi married Randy Cooper in Sioux City. Together they raised two children, Coby and Shannon.

Randi is survived by her husband, Randy; son, Coby Cooper; daughter, Shannon (Charles) Cox; six grandchildren, Callie (Tanner) Full, Arie Cox, Peyton (Caitlyn) Cooper, Charlie Cox, Dylan Cooper and Robert Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Valencia and Princeton Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, LaNette (Dan) Wright and Donald Puttman.