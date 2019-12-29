Sioux City

Randy E. Erickson, 65, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Service will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., and Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Randy Edward Erickson was born July 1, 1954, in Akron, Iowa, the son of Loren and Odalite (Pike) Erickson. He attended Elk Point (S.D.) High School.

Randy worked for Load King in Elk Point, owned Tri-State Sprinklers in Sioux City, in the early 1980s and also did some landscaping and irrigation for Peterson AFB in Colorado Springs, Colo. He also worked for Gill Huggen Construction in Elk Point, and from 1999 until 2007, worked for L&L Builders in Sioux City. He was the go-to guy, sought after for his skills.

Randy took flight lessons and enjoyed car shows. He owned two 1929 Model A’s, and was a member of the Sioux City Strollers Car Club.