South Sioux City
Randy Hanson, 57, of South Sioux City, passed away at his home Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Following the memorial service, a celebration of Randy's life will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the K-C Hall, 1805 W. 29th St., in South Sioux City
Randy Hanson was born on Nov. 28, 1961, in Wakefield, Neb., the son of Harvey and Maxine (Miller) Hinken. Mr. Hanson was employed as a surveillance director for casinos in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. In 2017, they returned to Nebraska to be by family.
He married Sheila Hinds on May 26, 1993 in Big Bear Lake, Calif.
Randy loved his dogs and reading, if he didn't have the answer to a question he would read until he did.
Randy is survived by his wife, Sheila of South Sioux City; father, Leonard Hanson of Smithland, Iowa; brothers, Kevin Bliss of Vermillion, S.D., and David Bliss of Smithville, Mo.; sisters, Nancy Mulford of Sioux City, and Jamie Fister of Rodney, Iowa; 15 nieces and nephews; and several grandnieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded by his biological father; mother; and stepmother, Karen Hanson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Randy's name.