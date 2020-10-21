Randy J. Leedom

Hillsboro, Ore., formerly Sioux City

Randolph “Randy” Joseph Leedom, 72, Hillsboro, Ore., formerly of Sioux City, passed away on July 19, 2020 at his home under Home Hospice Care after a three years battle with esophageal cancer.

A celebration of life was held in September 2020 in Hillsboro.

Randy was born on Feb. 21, 1948, in Sioux City, to George and Marie Leedom. Randy grew up in Sioux City with his sisters, Lillian Bauer and Delores “Dee” Carr. Randy graduated from Sioux City Heelan in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on June 6, 1966. Randy was a proud patriot. He went to Camp Pendleton for infantry training. In March 1967, he was shipped to Vietnam, where he was assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Marine Division, 5th Battalion. Randy served 13 months with Bravo in Vietnam as the company radio operator.

Randy returned to the United States in April 1968 to Camp Pendleton, where he met Kitty Good at an NCO Club on base. They were married in 1969. Randy was discharged from the USMC in October 1969. The USMC wanted Randy to reenlist and return to Vietnam but Randy gratefully declined replying, “I have been shot three times, hit with a grenade twice and got both types on malaria, I have done my time.”