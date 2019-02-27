Sioux City
Randy J Miller, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital with the support of his family by his side.
Randy J. Miller was born on March 22, 1957, in Sioux City, to Bill Brummond and Judy Miller and raised by adopted father, Gary Miller. He lived his entire life in the Siouxland area and graduated from South Sioux City High School.
Randy united in marriage to ErmaDeane Lewis on May 5, 1976, in Jefferson S.D. To this union two children were born, Jeremy and Brandon.
He was a Mason by trade for 40 years. He ended with being a truck driver, which he enjoyed very much.
Randy enjoyed fishing, playing softball, tennis, bowling, where threw a 300 in 1979 at Plaza Bowl, and going to antique auctions. Randy also enjoyed being with his family and friends. Randy enjoyed having his grandpups, Miley and Spanky (Libby). He enjoyed hosting holiday festivities with the family.
Randy was survived by his wife, ErmaDeane; two sons, Jeremy (Nichole) Miller of Omaha, and Brandon (Terra) Miller of Sioux City; a grandson, Lucas "Duke" Miller of Omaha; his mother, Judy Miller; father, Bill Brummond; brothers, Scott and Jason; one sister, Karla Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by stepfather, Gary Miller.