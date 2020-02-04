Ponca, Neb.

Randy L. Bachman, 70, of rural Ponca, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, peacefully at his home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm officiating. Burial will be in South Creek at Calvary Cemetery, with military rites by the U.S. Army Reserve. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Randy was born on Nov. 1, 1949, in Mason City, Iowa, to Alvin and Gladys (Jackson) Bachman. He was raised in rural Britt, Iowa, where he grew to love farming and graduated from high school in 1967. Randy was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and received honorable discharge in 1972 after serving at Ft. Meade, Md. Following his service, he continued his education at Mankato State College.