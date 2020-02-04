Ponca, Neb.
Randy L. Bachman, 70, of rural Ponca, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, peacefully at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca, with the Rev. Andrew Sohm officiating. Burial will be in South Creek at Calvary Cemetery, with military rites by the U.S. Army Reserve. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Randy was born on Nov. 1, 1949, in Mason City, Iowa, to Alvin and Gladys (Jackson) Bachman. He was raised in rural Britt, Iowa, where he grew to love farming and graduated from high school in 1967. Randy was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and received honorable discharge in 1972 after serving at Ft. Meade, Md. Following his service, he continued his education at Mankato State College.
He married Mary Barrett on June 11, 1977, in Forest City, Iowa. The couple lived in Dakota City and Pasco, Wash., during his employment with IBP as a carcass salesman from 1976 to 1983. He returned to his farming roots as a regional salesman for GTA and Hubbard Feeds, enjoying his work with farmers. In 1989, the family purchased a farm in rural Ponca, where they raised their three children. His farming operation consisted of raising hogs, cattle, and horses, and grain farming. He also served on the Ponca Township Road Board for several years.
Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing, taking many special trips to Canada. He could often be found cruising the country roads or sitting around his dining room table visiting with friends. He was most happy to go anywhere and do anything that involved his kids. In his later years, his greatest joy was his seven grandchildren and he treasured the time he spent with them on the farm.
Randy is survived by his wife, Mary of rural Ponca; sons, Jason Bachman of rural Ponca, and Ryan (Lindsey) Bachman of Omaha, and their children, Gavin, Kaden, Conner, and Addie Mae; his daughter, Kyleen (Kyle) Klinkebiel of Cambridge, Neb., and their children, Hadley, Amos, and Henry; his brother, Gary Bachman of Garner, Iowa; sister, Pattie Bachman of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be offered to the Ponca Volunteer Fire Department in Randy's name.