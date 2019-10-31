Sergeant Bluff, formerly Sioux City
Randy Ross, 67, of Sergeant Bluff, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home after a five-year battle with Lewy body dementia.
Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church, Cathedral of the Epiphany, 1112 Eighth St., Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Randy was born Aug. 18, 1952, in Sioux City, to Robert Ross and Betty Jean McKim (Ullrich). His life was driven toward helping others in their time of need. Early in his teens, Randy wanted to pursue a career in emergency services, beginning as a civil defense volunteer. He became an orderly at St. Vincent Hospital, and then an EMT with the community ambulance service. He pursued a degree in respiratory therapy and was also a licensed practical nurse. From that point, he transitioned to safety services at Mercy Medical Center (Marian Health Center) and remained there as a supervisor for many years.
During this time, Randy became an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Before he was forced to retire due to health reasons, Randy spent his time between two jobs: one as the EMS coordinator at WITCC and the other as the Emergency Manager of Monona County. He was also a paramedic specialist and spent time at Burgess Hospital in Onawa, Iowa, working as needed in the emergency room and as a respiratory therapist.
In his free time, Randy was on a FEMA Medical Team and responded to a number of disasters across the U.S. He was a member of the Iowa Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team as a K-9 specialist, even assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts in Joplin, Mo., following the tornado in 2011. Before falling ill, he always loved boating and was bringing his 1975 Corvette Stingray back to life.
Randy is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Sheila Ross and Michelle (Corey) Hall; two stepsons, Aaron (Jennifer) Geiger and Brent Geiger; and five grandchildren, Skyler, Ethan, Austin, Haylee and Brayden. He is also survived by his siblings, Bobbi Jo Gill, Laura Luiken, Gwen Long, Brenda Roth and John Ross; mother-in-law, Pauline Fischer; brother-in-law, Gaylen Fischer; sisters-in-law, Diane Shoresman and Denise Carr; as well as many extended family members.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his wonderful caregiver of the past two years, Jenifer Hensley and the staff at Hospice of Siouxland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Randy Ross be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Sioux City.