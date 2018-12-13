Moville, Iowa
Rayma M. Pritchett, 91, of Moville, passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at a local care facility.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave., with the Rev. LeRoy Struble officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Rayma Marie Pritchett was born on Feb. 4, 1927, in Bristow, Neb., the daughter of Marion and Lena (Albright) Pritchett. As a young girl, she and her family moved to northwest Iowa. Rayma graduated from Anthon High School in 1944, and continued her education at the National Business Training School in Sioux City. Rayma lived in Sioux City from 1949 to 1962 before returning to Moville. Rayma was a bookkeeper at Jones Distributing Company of Sioux City for 29 years until her retirement on April 25, 1986.
Rayma was a member of the National Credit Association. She and her sisters were members of Moville Evangelical Church for many years and later attended Climbing Hill Baptist Church.
Rayma is survived by her two nieces, Patricia (Melvin) Chaffin and Deronda (Jim) Davis, both of Ft. Smith, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Leslie Prichett; and two sisters, Mildred Prichett and Lillian Dexter.