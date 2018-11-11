formerly Sioux City
Raymond C. Bogenrief, 81, a former Sioux City resident, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2018, in Milwaukee, Wis., following a long illness.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Ellendale, 23533 County Rd. K22, Merrill, Iowa, followed by a luncheon and a time of fellowship, all at the church.
Ray was born in Bloomfield, Neb., and graduated from Central High School in Sioux City. He earned a Bacteriology degree and a football scholarship from South Dakota State University, where he served in the ROTC. He later earned a Master’s degree in Chemistry from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., where he worked as a research chemist and taste tester at Pabst and Miller Brewing Companies.
Ray loved raising his family, college football, and tinkering on home projects in Cedarburg, Wis. But, in retirement, he moved to Mound City, S.D., to pursue his passion for hunting pheasants with close friends, neighbors, and his many beloved dogs. Ray spent the end of his life in Milwaukee, closer to family, including his five grandchildren, whom he adored.
He was the beloved father of Lisa (Paul) Walter, Ethan (Lara), Margaret (Russ), and Raymond (Samantha). He was formerly married to Delores R. Bogenrief, who visited him often during his illness. He is also survived by his siblings, Kathy (Duane) North, Mary (Gil) Stark, Jim (Trish), and Veronica (Marshall) Engelbeck.
He is preceded in death by his cherished daughter, Darcy; his parents, Eugene and Ola; and his brother, Gene (Delores).
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray’s name can be made to Pheasants Forever, pheasantsforever.org.