Bakersfield, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Raymond "Dick" Cunningham, 84, of Bakersfield, formerly of Sioux City, died on May 21, 2019, in Bakersfield following a long battle with Parkinson's.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City, with his brother, the Rev. Michael Cunningham, officiating.
Dick was born on Oct. 20, 1934, in Sioux City. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from Heelan High School in 1953. He was a Franciscan Friar for 12 years and worked at several California missions. He returned to Sioux City and worked at IBP for 10 years. He moved back to California and worked at the Santa Barbara Mission for more than 20 years as a lay person.
He met and married his wife, Nancy Dotson, at the Santa Barbara Mission.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; four brothers, James (Pat), John, William, and Rev. Michael Cunningham; five sisters, Jo Ann Miller, Patricia Cunningham, Diane Dimsey, Karen Romo, and Margaret White; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ann Cunningham; a brother, Jerry; and a baby sister, Mary.