Raymond E. Ellerbusch

Raymond and Gloria enjoyed life to the fullest. They took many fishing trips with friends to Canada and have enjoyed their card club friends since 1951. They had many travels with their antique cars with the Serpaci Club of Storm Lake and seldom ever missed a dance in the area. Golfing provided many years of fun along with new friendships. Ray and Gloria loved to travel and have been to most states, to many European countries, and a cruise to the Panama Canal. They blessed their family by taking them along on trips to the Dominican Republic and various closer destinations.

In January 2019, Ray decided he “had another trip left in him” and took his family of 33 to Disneyland where he enjoyed seeing the magic of this place through the eyes of his great-grandchildren. He joined them on many rides, including the 52 foot drop of Splash Mountain twice. Mickey Mouse made the trip very special since he and Ray were “born” in the same year. More than anything, Ray loved to be with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always made him feel young again.