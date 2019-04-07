Bettendorf, Iowa
Raymond E. Isom, 81, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf. Inurnment will be in Ida Grove (Iowa) Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Online condolences may be shared with Raymond’s family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Raymond was born on Feb. 28, 1938, in Loveland, Iowa, son of George and Velma (Hiles) Isom. On Sept. 7, 1959, he married Jane Jessen in Mapleton, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Raymond retired from Iowa DOT after 35 years, and then worked part-time for the City of Princeton, Iowa.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Masonic Snow Lodge, American Legion Buffalo Bill Post 347, and Silver Creek Eastern Star. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was fishing, camping, bird watching, or feeding treats to the neighbor's dogs. Raymond enjoyed woodworking, spending time with friends, and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Isom of Bettendorf; daughter, Brenda (Marshall) Bumann of LeClaire, Iowa; son, Brian (Lyn) Isom of Mediapolis, Iowa; brothers, Glen Isom of Danbury, Iowa, and Richard Isom of Missouri Valley, Iowa; six grandchildren, Sarah (fiance, Matt Flugge), Rebecca Bumann, Jacob Bumann, all of LeClaire, Katerina (Kyle) Millizer of Burlington, Iowa, and Kortni Isom and Nicholas Isom, both of Waterloo, Iowa; and two great-grandchildren, Emery and Raymond Millizer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven; and a sister, Alice Knepper.
Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Buffalo Bill Post 347 in LeClaire, Iowa, Masonic Snow Lodge in LeClaire, or to your local Boy Scouts of America Chapter.