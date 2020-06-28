Raymond E. Wood Sr.
Sioux City
Raymond E. Wood Sr., 79, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Raymond was born on March 15, 1941, in Excelsior Springs, Mo., to James A. Sr. and Arlene (Tiffany) Wood.
On Jan. 21, 1967, Ray married Iona Faye Olson in South Sioux City, Neb. Iona passed away on Aug. 27, 2008, in Sioux City. Ray worked for 40 years as a bottler for Chesterman's in Sioux City before retiring.
In his free time, Ray collected Coca-Cola and Elvis memorabilia, was a master of one-liner jokes, fishing at Brown's Lake, and road-tripping to Kansas City. He played guitar in a country western band in the 1980s, and the band played at local bars on Lower 4th Street. He thoroughly loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren; and loved dogs, especially his Dobermans.
He is survived by his children, Jean Schneider (Allen), Carl Lubben (Jodi), Alan Lubben (Marlis), Raymond Wood Jr. (Charisma), Brian Wood (Lori), and Jason Wood (Kim); 13 grandkids; 12 great-grandkids; and a special niece, Frances Carpenter (Dave).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Iona; brothers, Arthur, Luther, and James; and a sister, Frances.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.