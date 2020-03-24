Raymond J. Severson

Moorhead, Iowa

Raymond J. Severson, 87, of Moorhead, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Private services with immediate family were held on March 24. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Cards can be sent to the family at 1762 Colfax St., Blair, NE 68008. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may also be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Ray graduated from Iowa State University and served two years in the U.S. Army at Colorado Springs, Colo. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. Ray and Pat were fortunate to travel the world with close friends and family.

Ray is the loving father of Mary Alice Johnson (Robert) and Laurie Gray (William); cherished grandfather of Tom Johnson, Todd Johnson (Jill) and Elizabeth Gray; and great-grandfather of Hank Johnson.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Williams) Severson; son, Jeff Severson; parents, Guy and Mida (Millard) Severson; and three brothers, Russell, Glen (Glendora), and Ronald (Joan) Severson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Soldier Lutheran Country Church or Cemetery Fund through the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Severson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.