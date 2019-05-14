Ireton, Iowa
Raymond L. Moeller, 91, of rural Ireton, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Hillcrest Health Care Services in Hawarden, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton, with the Rev. Michael Boothby officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. A luncheon will follow the committal service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Ireton. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Raymond L. Moeller was born on Sept. 14, 1927, on the family farm north of Ireton, the son of Pete and Henrietta (Witt) Moeller. He served with the U.S. Army from January 1946 to May 1947. Following his service, he returned to the Moeller family farm, where he lived until moving to the Hillcrest Health Care Center on Sept. 1, 2018.
Raymond loved to travel and traveled to many places around the world with his brothers. He enjoyed collecting items and liked developing his fishing pond. Raymond was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton.
He is survived by his sister, Vivian Bultman and her husband, Ken of Hawarden; and many nephews and nieces.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin, Lyle, Dean, Lowell, and Daryl; and sisters, Violet in infancy and Verna Schlumbohm.