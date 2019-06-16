Hinton, Iowa
Raymond Mehner, 95, of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ralph Shorey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ray was born on Feb. 11, 1924, in Dallas, S.D., to Daniel and Adelle (Jacobsen) Mehner. Ray was in the United States Navy and a World War II survivor. He graduated from the University of South Dakota with a degree in engineering.
Ray was united in marriage to Betty Beal on Feb. 12, 1955, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City. She preceded him in death in 2014.
Ray was a lifelong employee at Midwest Energy, formally IPS, as well as a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Hinton American Legion and would tend bar at the legion hall during special events. Ray enjoyed gardening and was very active in the community and his church.
Those left to honor his memory include his two sons, Mark (Andrea) Mehner of Omaha, and Jerry Mehner of Le Mars, Iowa; two grandchildren, Anthony and Danielle Mehner of Omaha; brother, Dan (Mary) Mehner of Sun City West, Ariz.; sister, Ruth (Dennis) Seiler of Longview, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Robert, Edna, Doretha, Elizabeth, Irene, Walt and Eddie.