 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond O. West
View Comments

Raymond O. West

{{featured_button_text}}

Raymond O. West

Omaha, formerly Blencoe, Iowa

Raymond O. West, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Blencoe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., in Omaha. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe. Visitation will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Survivors include his sister, Molle West; children, Toni Hayes, and Timothy L. West; grandchildren, Alisha, Adam, Timothy, Ryan, and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Shayna, Breigha, Joseph, and Landon; and other family and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the VFW Post in Onawa, Iowa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News