Sioux City
Raymond "Ray" Ramirez, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Raymond was born the son of Joseph and Louise (Nassiff) Ramirez on Nov. 18, 1936, in Sioux City, Iowa. He quit school at 15 to help his mother raise six children. At 17, he enlisted with the Iowa National Guard. He went active with the United States Army for a few years and served in Vietnam. He retired from the Iowa National Guard after 40 years of service. Ray married Jeannette Messerlie and to this union three children were born, Ann, Brenda, and Chad. He later married Janet Christy on April 1, 1994 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Ray worked for Booth Fishery for 20 years before retiring from Container Corporation after 15 years. Ray was a hard worker who held multiple jobs his whole life.
He enjoyed drawing and volunteering. Ray always put others before himself, helping anyone in need however he could.
He was a member of the South Sioux City Eagle’s Club, Dakota City American Legion Post 376, and the VFW.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Janet Ramirez of Sioux City; children, Ann (Ward) Ferris of South Sioux City, Brenda (Tom) Duggan of South Sioux City, and Chad (Kim) Ramirez of Palm Bay, Fla.; brother, Michael (Jenny) Ramirez of Peoria, Ariz.; sisters, Petra (Ralph) Ruiz of Phoenix, Ariz., Bertha Gonzalez of Phoenix, Amelia Rose Butler of Glendale, Ariz., and Linda Reichley of Phoenix; stepchildren, Kristi (Todd) Wilson of Grand Junction, Iowa, Anthony Pille of Jefferson, Iowa, and Todd (Katie) Pille of Stanhope, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.