Raymond "Ray" Ruberg

Remsen, Iowa; formerly Moville

Raymond (Ray) Ruberg, 101, formerly of Moville, Iowa died May 25, 2023, in Remsen, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville. Burial service will follow at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 6th from 5-7 p.m. at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Ray was born on Nov. 21, 1921, in Denison, Iowa. He married Arlene Bruns of Denison on Jan. 31, 1942. Ray enlisted in the Navy in October 1942. He became a 3rd class petty officer and was sent to the Great Lakes Training Center. After more schooling in Pennsylvania, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Chicago, he became an Aviation Radar Technician, teaching radio while stationed at Gulf Port, Miss.

After an honorable discharge in 1945. He co-owned a furniture store and managed a dime store in Storm Lake, Iowa. In 1953, they made the move to Moville where he purchased a variety store. He also owned dime stores in Kingsley and Anthon, Iowa until retiring in 1976.

Ray served as a volunteer fireman for over 50 years and was actively involved on the city council, Trinity Lutheran Church, Meadows Golf Course, and Moville Chamber of Commerce. Ray was a member of the American Legion (Moville). He and Arlene traveled to all 50 states and overseas.

Survivors include his children, Ron Ruberg of Tucson, Ariz., Barb (Mark) Kuchel of Kingsley, and Ken (Michal Baird) Ruberg of Etowah, N.C.; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Terry) Pratt, Chad (Darcy) Kuchel, Lauren Burgoyne, Adam (Kelly) Ruberg, Kate (Kevin) Fulbright and Emma Ruberg; one step-grandchild, Gary Blancke; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandchild; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Jensen of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; an infant daughter, Carol Jean; sisters Betty (Joe) Griffin and Dorothy (Keith) Jensen; brothers-in-law, Marvin Jensen, and Leonard (Betty) Bruns; sister-in-law, Leora (Harvey) Neumann; great-grandson, Owen Burgoyne; niece, Robin Rogers; and nephew, Mark Jensen.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Moville Fire Department or Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com