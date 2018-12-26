Sioux City
Reba A. Koetters, 56, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City. The Rev. Ralph Shorey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Reba was born on Oct. 30, 1962. She grew up in a large family that enjoyed bringing friends into their activities whenever possible, so the house was usually full. She attended Emerson Elementary, West Junior, and West High. She was active in music all through her school career, playing the violin, piano, and singing in both choir and mod choir. Music remained a lifelong interest for her. John Denver and Neil Diamond were two of her favorite artists. She also enjoyed the 70s rock operas. Reba graduated from West High School in 1981. She then attended classes at Briar Cliff College.
Reba worked for Hy-Vee, a job that she enjoyed very much. She developed many friendships with coworkers and the vendors she dealt with there. In 1988, Reba was in a car accident that caused health complications for the rest of her life. She did not marry and had no children, but she treasured a very special relationship with her niece, Brenna Flynn.
Reba was a lifelong reader. In recent years, two of her favorite authors were Diana Gabaldon and J.D. Robb. Reading provided her an outlet to the world, and she read several books every week. She enjoyed trading books with friends and family members. She was outspoken, loved to banter, treated everyone as a contemporary, and had a huge sweet tooth.
Reba is survived by her mother, Alice Koetters; her siblings, Steven (Kathy) Koetters, Jaime (Denny) Flynn, Meryl (Dennis) Tieck, Matthew (Michaeline) Koetters, Dan Koetters, and Jason (Carin) Koetters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Koetters; sister, Michael Koetters; and niece, Brenna Flynn.