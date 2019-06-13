Sioux City
Rebecca Lynn "Beki" Malfero, 51, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Beki was born on June 19, 1967, in Akron, Iowa, to William and Iona (Trometer) Clarey. She graduated from Akron High School in 1985. Beki moved to Sioux City and worked at MCI. She was currently working at First Financial Bank. Beki was united in marriage to John Malfero on April 22, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Beki enjoyed crocheting, watching sports, and spending time with her furbabies, Franky and Meko. Beki was a people person and always had a smile on her face. She loved everyone and everyone loved her.
Survivors include her husband, John; siblings, William (Cynthia) Clarey of Arizona, Terry Clarey of Akron, Randy (Lisa) Clarey of Akron, Linda (Todd) Degen of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Andy (Kathy) Clarey of Rock Valley, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and John's children, John Malfero of Pierre, S.D., Nicole Malfero of Howard, S.D., and Ryan (Jill) Malfero of Minneapolis.
Beki was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Lynette Clarey.