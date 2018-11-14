Sioux City
Rebecca K. Krula, 51, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.
Rebecca Kay Krula was born June 16, 1967, in Brookings, S.D., the daughter of Leon and Blanche (McDaniel) Crabtree. Rebecca grew up in Sioux City and attended East High School. In the past, she worked at Zales Jewelry Store. Rebecca married Bill Krula on March 18, 2005. They made their home in Sioux City.
Becky had an incredible sense of humor. She loved her family, especially spending time with the grandchildren, loved to cook, read, and sew.
Becky is survived by her husband, Bill of Sioux City; three daughters, Amber (Don) Sherer of Bunker Hill, Ill., Amy Roepke of Sioux City, and Lexi Krula of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Jillian, Adyn, Paige, Landon, Bella, Taylor, and Noah; and seven brothers and sisters, Pat (Kelly) Windle of Sioux City, Kathy (Ree) Sweatt of Floresville, Texas, Mike (Deb) Sweatt of Readyville, Tenn., Lynn Cole and Jerry of Sioux City, Leon (Renee) Crabtree of Sioux City, Mark (Nicole) Crabtree of Jefferson, S.D., and Kimberly (Jim) Peterson of Ponca, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two younger sisters, Linda Sue and Karen; and brother-in-law, Kevin Cole.
The family thanks Hospice of Siouxland.