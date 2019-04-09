Sioux City
Rebecca Sue Gross, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Per her request, cremation has taken place. The family is planning services at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Becky was born on April 28, 1956, in Sioux City, the daughter of William Gross and Chloe (Fulton) Gross. She attended public schools in Sioux City, graduating from West High School in 1975. Becky studied at Western Iowa Tech Community College. She worked at Northwestern Flyers, a local flight service, and at Zenith before she began her career in medical insurance claims at Wellmark in 1980. Becky devoted 38 years to her work at Wellmark, retiring in May 2018.
Becky enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces. The birth of her great-grandniece, Chloe Holli Johanns, in February 2018, was a source of great joy.
Those left to honor her memory include her brothers, David (Barbara) Gross, and Steven (Mary) Gross, both of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Nicki Gross; brother-in-law, Tim Brende; and nieces and nephews, Joanna, Alison, Owen, Katie, Leo, Paige, Jace, Reese, and Chloe.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Cathie J. Brende.