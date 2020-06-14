Reed Michael Swaggerty-Morgan
Sioux City
Reed Michael Swaggerty-Morgan, 13, of Sioux City, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 6, 2020, due to a swimming accident.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Reed, the son of Charles "Chuck" Swaggerty and Jason Morgan, was born Sept. 9, 2006, in Sioux City. He attended Irving Elementary and North Middle School.
He was very passionate about basketball and his team, movies, music, riding his bike, and spending time with friends. Reed spent his time away from the team playing basketball with his brothers and his friends.
Reed loved and shared a special bond with his dog Coco. Coco still waits at the back door for Reed's return. He also enjoyed going to Four Seasons. Mowing the yard was becoming a favorite activity for Reed. He was proud of his work. Reed and Rain also loved to tease each other and goof around.
Reed had an infectious laugh that everyone loved. It was important for Reed to say "I Love You" to his parents when he left the house or went to bed. He also waited until he heard "I Love You" in return.
Reed is survived by his parents, Charles "Chuck" Swaggerty of Sioux City, and Jason Morgan of Sioux City; siblings, Ta'John, Micah, Torrey, and Rain Swaggerty-Morgan of Sioux City; grandparents, George (Jerri) Morgan of Sioux City; a loving extended family; and biological mother, Deanna Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Swaggerty.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.