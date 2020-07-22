Regena Rae Klein
Sioux City
Regena Rae Klein, 78, of Sioux City, passed away July 15, 2020.
Service will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church, with Pastor James Travis officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a private family prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Services will be live-streamed on Calvary Lutheran's website and may be listened to in the parking lot on 106.1 FM on the radio. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Regena was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Sioux City, the daughter of Eugene and Eldora (Brodersen) Thoreson. She graduated from Hinton High School and went to Business College in Sioux City.
She married Gerald A. Klein on July 8, 1961, in Sioux City at Calvary Lutheran Church. After their marriage, the couple was blessed with two children. Regena began her career with American Popcorn in Leeds and was a bookkeeper for the company for 44 years.
She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, participating in many bible study circles and lending a helping hand wherever possible. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, hosting social gatherings and volunteering at the church.
Survivors include a daughter, Coleen Murphy of Hutchinson, Kan.; two grandchildren and their spouses, Lacey and Justin Mills of Hutchinson, and Zach and Lauren Kovarna of Kansas City, Mo.; two great-grandchildren, Easton Mills and Kruz Kovarna; a brother and his wife, Clair and Linda Thoreson of Hinton; three sisters-in-law, JoAnn and Kenneth (Dutch) Jahn of Moville, Iowa, Linda and Bob Peters of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Deb and Mike Padomek of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Brad and Deeny Klein of Spring Lake, Mich.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Alan Klein; and parents-in-law, Arthur and Thressia Klein.
Pallbearers will be Monte Hansen, Kent Padomek, Adam Struve, Matt Struve, Craig Thoreson, and Norman Thoreson.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.