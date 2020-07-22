× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regena Rae Klein

Sioux City

Regena Rae Klein, 78, of Sioux City, passed away July 15, 2020.

Service will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church, with Pastor James Travis officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a private family prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Services will be live-streamed on Calvary Lutheran's website and may be listened to in the parking lot on 106.1 FM on the radio. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Regena was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Sioux City, the daughter of Eugene and Eldora (Brodersen) Thoreson. She graduated from Hinton High School and went to Business College in Sioux City.

She married Gerald A. Klein on July 8, 1961, in Sioux City at Calvary Lutheran Church. After their marriage, the couple was blessed with two children. Regena began her career with American Popcorn in Leeds and was a bookkeeper for the company for 44 years.