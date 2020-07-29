× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reginald F. Banks

Sioux City

Reginald F. Banks Jr., 53, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at a local hospital in Sioux City. Reggie's Uncle Regan Banks was by his side.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear a face covering; thank you for your understanding.

Mr. Banks was born on Jan. 3, 1967, in Sioux City, the son of Reginald F. Banks Sr. and Elontene Banks of Portland, Ore. He was raised in Sioux City, and went to Hopkins and West Jr. and graduated from West High, Class of 1981. He entered the Air Force right after high school, where he served one and a half years before his honorable discharge.