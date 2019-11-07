Rena M. Merchant
Rena M. Merchant

Rena Merchant

Rena Merchant

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Rena M. Merchant, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Arrangements are pending with Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel in Omaha, www.bramanmortuary.com.

Rena was born in Sioux City on Aug 8, 1949, to Frank and Rachel LaScala.

She enjoyed quilting, making scarves, Iowa football and watching movies.

She is survived by her husband of almost 51 years, Frank Merchant; mother, Rachel LaScala; children, Dennis (Trish) Merchant, Brian Merchant and Shelley (Greg) Shafer; siblings, Bob and Frank LaScala and Carla Ellis; and eight grandchildren.

Rena was preceded in death by her father, Frank; and sister, Patty.

