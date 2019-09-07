South Sioux City
Renate Johnson, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, 1431 W 29th Street, in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Renate, the daughter of Gustav and Meta (Schwede) Kielau, was born on July 5, 1938, in Tilsit, Germany. She escaped the holocaust in Germany with the rest of her family due to the ingenuity of her loving mother, Meta. This was a new world she came to in 1951 aboard the USS Blatchford, but she learned the new language and excelled in everything she did. She lived most of her life in the Siouxland area.
Renate managed Hungry's North for 30 years, where she formed many lifelong friendships.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Renate is survived by her daughter, Christel (Bill) Bermel of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Guthmiller of Tomah, Wis., Shelby (Ben) Beermann of Beaver Crossing, Neb., Scott (Kristin) Guthmiller of Sergeant Bluff, and Kyle (Jenny) Guthmiller of South Sioux City; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Isabelle, Annaleese, Ariel, Tyler, Hunter, Lydia, Sarahi, Lilly, and Diego.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bruno, Horst, Heinz, and Manfred.
