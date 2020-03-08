Dr. Rene J. Chicoine

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Dr. Rene J. Chicoine, 72, of Colorado Springs, formerly Sioux City, passed away March 2, 2020, in Colorado Springs, with his family by his side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A celebration of Dr. Chicoine's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church in Black Forest, Colo. See www.cappadonafh.com for more information

Born in Sioux City on Aug. 22, 1947, he graduated from Heelan High School in 1965. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in August 1969 and practiced in Atchison, Kan., for 17 years.

He moved to Colorado in 1987 and practiced there for over 30 years. He had healing hands and changed many people's lives, having a passion to help others feel better.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; son, Marty; daughters, Angie and Tammy; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Paula.

.

To plant a tree in memory of Rene Chicoine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.