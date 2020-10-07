Rene U. Garcia

Rene was born on May 22, 1976, in San Julian, Jalisco, Mexico, to Gustavo and Roberta (Magana) Garcia. He lived in Mexico until he was 16, when he moved to South Sioux City. He remained a South Sioux City resident for the rest of his life.

Rene was an incredibly loving, hard-working man who always put others before himself. He was so loved, and so very brave. He was his wife's world, and his family's hero. He wanted the best for his family, and always loved spending time with them. He loved listening to music and spending time outdoors. He was always looking for something to fix, and according to him, nobody could do it like he could. He always enjoyed a healthy competition when working out with his daughter, Ashlynn. He was the best uncle, and the very best dad.