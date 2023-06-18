Rennie M. Batcheller

Rennie M. Batcheller, 106, of Sioux City died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Sunrise Health Center following a long life.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Hamilton Blvd. Pastor Roger Madden, assisted by Neil Peck will lead the celebration. A ceremony will be held by the Daughters of the Nile in celebration of her life. The family will be present for visitation at noon, June 24, at Meyer Brothers.

Rennie Batcheller was born April 10, 1916, in rural Gayville, S.D., the daughter of Chester E. and Caroline (Lee) Garvey. She attended school and graduated from Gayville High School on May 20, 1932.

She married Harry H. Batcheller on April 23, 1938, in Vermillion, S.D. They moved to Sioux City and began their lifelong marriage.

She was a long-time member of Daughters of the Nile, joining in 1947 and serving as Queen in 1970/71. She also joined and was a longtime member of PEO chapter HZ. She served on the board of the Florence Crittenton Home and was president in 1969. She also volunteered at St Luke's Regional Medical Center accumulating over 5000+ hours of service. She was honored for her service in 2010 by the Iowa Hospital Association. She also served selflessly at First United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member, helping with funerals, weddings and many other celebrations. She was a tireless volunteer.

She is survived by three sons, Charles W. and his wife Marjorie of Dunwoody, Ga., James E., and Douglas K. of Sioux City; four grandchildren Marjorie (Kelly), Charles A. (Andy), Adam, and Amanda; and eight great-grandchildren Tommy, Caroline, Leighton, Harper, Bryce, Brayden, Conner, and Cash.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; infant son, Harlan; and brother Tom and his wife Judy.