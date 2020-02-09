Ret. Justice Bruce Snell Jr.

Bruce's early legal career included working as a staff lawyer for Union Carbide in New York City. Upon returning to Iowa, he served the public as an Iowa Assistant Attorney General and had a solo law practice in Ida Grove. In 1976, Governor Robert Ray appointed him to the inaugural Iowa Court of Appeals. In 1987, he was appointed by Governor Terry Branstad to the Iowa Supreme Court, following in his father's footsteps.

In his hometown, Bruce enjoyed civic activities including member of Kiwanis for 50 plus years, as well as American Legion, Masonic Lodge, and Abu Bekr Shrine. Past board activities included Horn Hospital Board of Directors, administrative board and board of trustees of the Methodist Church, and president of Ida Grove Country Club (he even designed the layout for the golf course). Bruce was honored in 1987 as Ida Grove Citizen of the Year and in 2001 as Distinguished Alumnus by both Grinnell College and the University of Iowa College of Law.

Bruce will be remembered for his kindness, even temperament, broad smile, subtle wit, and love of life.