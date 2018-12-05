Sioux City
The Rev. Emmett F. Meyer, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rev. Meyer was born on a farm near Bloomfield, Neb., on Sept. 14, 1938, the son of Peter H. and Regina (Steffen) Meyer. He was ordained a Catholic priest on May 23, 1964.
Rev. Meyer served at St. Frances in Randolph, Neb., Columbus Scotus High School in Columbus, Neb., The Archdiocese of Omaha Personal Renewal Office, Paul VI High School, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Patrick's, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Philip Neri, Mary Our Queen, and St. Joan of Arc, all of Omaha, St. Mary's and St. Bernadette's in Bellevue, Neb., St. Patrick in Jackson, Neb., St. Mary's in Hubbard, Neb., St. Rose in Crofton, Neb., and St. John's in Valley, Neb.
He was active in the Cursillo Movement, the Movement for a Better World, and the Christian's Encounter Christ Movement, and Rev. Meyer loved to work with the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults.
Following his retirement, Rev. Meyer moved to Sioux City.
Survivors include his brothers and sister, Duane Meyer (Kathryn) of Sioux City, Merlyn Meyer (Linnelle) of Texas, and Nedra Ushko (Andrew) of Florida. Rev. Meyer is also survived by many nieces, nephews, lay and priest friends.
Rev. Meyer was preceded in death by his parents.