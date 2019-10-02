Sioux City
The Rev. Fred David Titus, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at a local care facility.
Services will be held at a later date.
Rev. Titus was born April 29, 1942, in North Platte, Neb.; he was the son of Fred and Kathleen (Mullen) Titus. Rev. Titus grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Rev. Titus lived in Fremont, Neb., Grand Island, Neb., Willmar, Minn., Ankeny, Iowa, Des Moines, Iowa, Lexington, Ky., Clear Lake, Iowa, Sioux City, Garden City, Kan., and then returning to Sioux City.
On Nov. 13, 1967, he married (Ilis) Charleen Telitz.
He received a master’s degree in divinity through The Episcopal Seminary in Lexington, Ky. Rev. Titus was ordained to the Diaconal May 26, 1978, and to the Priesthood March 1, 1979. He served as an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Iowa and retired in 2007. Rev. Titus served as Deacon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Des Moines as a priest in charge of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Clear Lake, Iowa, Calvary Episcopal Church in Sioux City, St. George’s Episcopal Church in Le Mars, Iowa, St. Paul’s Indian Mission in Sioux City and St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Garden City, Kan.
Rev. Titus was member of the Canon of Holy Trinity Cathedral in Davenport, Iowa; he served as assistant director of Poor People’s Congress of North Central Iowa and on many diocesan committees throughout his tenure in the Diocese of Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, I. Charleen Titus of Sioux City; his daughters, Kathleen J. Hatch (Andy) of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Michelle A. Ramirez of Garden City, Kan.; two brothers, Donald Titus (Nancy) and Bill J. Titus (Pauline), both of North Platte; grandchildren, Nicole L. (Marsh) (Shad Arispe), Tim E. Tagge, Abbigayle C. Ramirez, and Isabella C. A. Ramirez; great-grandchildren, Teanna (Corcoran) (Jae Bakken), Malea Tagge, Victoria Stinnett, and Kaedyn Tagge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rev. Titus was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Bruce and Kathleen Mable (Mullen) Titus; three brothers, Robert L., Calvin Y. and Thomas L. Titus; a sister, Patsy; and a child, Michael David Titus.
