Rev. Gary P. Landsness

Gary graduated with a master's degree in 1982. His first parish was St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Pender, Neb. He was ordained at St. Peter's on Jan. 23, 1983. He was later installed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Pastor Gary served the St. John's flock until 2013, when his health placed him into early retirement.

Inspired by Martin Luther, Pastor Gary read his works daily along with the scriptures. He also followed Luther's direction: "Know the scripture backwards and forward, know your congregation and know when to shut up and let the spirit of God take over." Pastor Gary traveled to Germany and stood in the pulpit of Martin Luther. Along with serving God and his congregations, Pastor Gary was an avid train enthusiast and traveled to many locations to witness their powerful beauty. He was also a homebrewer and a certified beer judge. His crowning glory was winning "Best of Show" at the Iowa State Fair among hundreds of entries.