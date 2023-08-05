Rev. Jerome "Jerry" A. Reicks, Sr.

Sioux City, Iowa

The Rev. Mr. Jerome "Jerry" A. Reicks Sr., 90, of Sioux City, entered eternal life on July 31, 2023, at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home surrounded by the love of his family.

A rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. and visitation with the family will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at St. Michael Catholic Church with The Most Rev. R. Walker Nickless officiating. Entombment will be in the Calvary Mausoleum. Arrangements are with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Jerry Reicks led a fulfilling life, born on January 9, 1933, in a farmhouse near Petersburg, Nebraska. He was the second of five children born of Alphonse and Elizabeth "Schmitz" Reicks. He attended St. John the Baptist School, graduating in May 1951. He moved to Fremont, Nebraska, working at the Nebraska Ordinance Plant in Meade Nebraska making shells during the Korean War. He married Barbara J. Baum on January 31, 1953, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, Nebraska. Together they were blessed with two sons and three daughters, all born in Fremont, Nebraska.

Jerry worked as a mechanic and drywall subcontractor in Fremont before moving to Sioux City in 1963 to establish Tri-State Drywall Company. He assisted in building many residential and commercial buildings in the Tri-State area. He owned and operated Tri-State Drywall for 36 years until his retirement.

Throughout his life, he remained dedicated to his Catholic faith, actively participating in church activities, and becoming a member of the Knights of Columbus on January 15, 1961. He was elected President of St. Michael Home and School Association. He was also one of the original board members of Trinity Heights. Additionally, his dedication to the Carmelites and their buildings showcased his love and support for their mission.

After three years of study, Jerry became a permanent deacon and was ordained on November 20, 1982, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany by Most Rev. Paul V. Dudly of Sioux Falls, SD. He served at St. Joseph Church for 25 years before moving to St. Michael Church.

Following his retirement from Tri-State Drywall Co., Jerry and Barbara spent half the year in Sun City West, AZ. There, he remained active as a deacon at Our Lady of Lourdes retirement parish, assisting at daily Mass, delivering homilies monthly at two or three weekend Masses. He also performed wake services, funerals, and burials. He made hospital and home visits to parishioners and provided communion to the residents of the Veterans' Home in Phoenix. After 12 years of part-time service, Jerry agreed to move to Sun City West full time at the request of the pastor.

Jerry is survived by his devoted spouse of 70 years, Barbara, and their four children: Jerome "Jerry" & Brenda Reicks, Stephen Reicks, Patricia Stusse, and Diane Glover. He leaves behind a loving legacy with 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alphonse and Elizabeth Schmitz Reicks, as well as his siblings and spouses: Alphons and Helen Reicks, Duane and Dorothy Reicks, Eleanor and Vernon Borer, and infant Donald Reicks. Additionally, his daughter and son-in-law Kathryn and L. Michael Cummings, son-in-law Timothy Stusse, infant granddaughter Rachel Cummings, and infant grandson Jacob Glover have gone before him.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite monastery or Holy Cross parish to honor his memory and support causes that were close to his heart.