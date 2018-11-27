Sioux City
Rev. John L. McKinley, 70, of Sioux City, passed away at home Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, of natural causes.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born on Oct. 9, 1948, in Pueblo, Colo., the son of John H. and Jeanne (Stavast) McKinley. He attended school there and was active in the Boy Scouts of America, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended college in Colorado and Arkansas and then went on to attend seminary at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
After ordination, he pastored churches in Montana, Nebraska and Iowa, and was chaplain at hospitals in Minnesota and Sioux City. John was a man of faith and he loved the Lord.
He married Rosemary Deming in Pueblo on Aug. 9, 1981. Together they had a son and daughter.
John is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Andrew McKinley (Brittany); daughter, Alyson McKinley; his mother, Jeanne McKinley; sisters, Kathy Mann and Beth McKinley; and brother, Gary McKinley.
He was preceded in death by his father, John H. McKinley.