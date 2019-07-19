Sioux City
Rev. Marvin J. Boes, 87, of Sioux City, formerly of Breda, Iowa, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Breda. The Celebrant will be Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Sioux City Diocese. Rev. Marvin's nephew, Rev. Steve Boes, will be the homilist. Concelebrants will be priests of the Sioux City Diocese. Music will be by Marilyn Hundling and the St. Bernard’s Choir. Lectors, gift bearers, and pallbearers will be Rev. Marvin’s nieces and nephews. Burial will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, with a Christian wake service at 5 p.m., at the church. Additional visitation will be 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sharp Funeral Home in Breda. Online condolences may be left for Rev. Marvin’s family at www.sharpfuneral.com.
Rev. Marvin Boes, the son of Anthony and Matilda (Fleskes) Boes, was born on Aug. 13, 1931, in Carroll, Iowa. He was raised on his parents' farm northwest of Breda. He attended secondary school at St. Bernard's in Breda. After spending a year at St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, Kan., Rev. Boes served two years with the U.S. Army. He graduated from St. Benedict’s in 1957, receiving a B.A. in economics. He spent the next year at Creighton University in Omaha. Through summer school sessions at Creighton University, Rev. Boes earned a master’s degree in education in 1961. His seminary studies were completed at Mount St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. On May 26, 1962, his ordination was celebrated at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City, by Bishop Joseph M. Mueller. On May 29, 1962, Rev. Boes celebrated his first Mass at St. Bernard’s Church in Breda.
In June 1963, Rev. Boes served as a lieutenant colonel and an Air Force chaplain in the Iowa Air National Guard at the Sioux City Air Field until his retirement after 23 years of service. During the years from January 1968 to May 1969, with the federal activation of his guard unit during the Vietnam War, he served as chaplain in the U.S. Air Force.
Rev. Boes taught at Heelan High School in Sioux City for three years followed by a year at Garrigan High School in Algona, Iowa. He served as assistant pastor at the Cathedral of the Epiphany for approximately four years. Beginning September 1966, he was part-time Diocesan Coordinator with Minorities, until he was assigned as a full-time coordinator in 1973.
Upon his retirement from the Air National Guard, Rev. Boes served as administrator for three years at St. Philip’s Parish in Hornick, Iowa, and for three years at St. Casimir's Parish in Sioux City.
In 1985, Rev. Boes was assigned the director of the Diocesan Peace and Justice Commission and he continued in that position after his retirement. He then served as the pastor at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Madrid, Iowa, from 1998 to 2001. He began serving as pastor for five years until 2008 at St. Boniface Parish in Sioux City.
Survivors include his three brothers, Vernon A. Boes (Lois) of Hopkins, Minn., Kenneth Boes (Ruth) of Columbia, Mo., and Eugene Boes (Mary Jane) of Elgin, Neb.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rev. Boes was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Matilda (Fleskes) Boes.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to Father Flanagan’s Boys' Home, P.O. Box 600, Boys Town, NE 68010.