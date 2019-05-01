Alcester, S.D.
Rev. Neal Kelly Ahart, 95, of Alcester, was called out of this earthly life Friday, April 26, 2019.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alcester. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wass Funeral Home in Alcester. Condolences may be sent online to www.wassfuneralhome.com.
He leaves to mourn his death his wife, Marjorie of Alcester; children, Kathy (Jerry) Noteboom of Lead, S.D., Bonnie Noteboom of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jay (Vickie) Ahart of Alcester, James (Joan) Ahart of Alcester, Betsy (Keith) Knodel of Freeman, S.D., and John (Tracy) Ahart of Valencia, Calif.; foster son, Rev. Richard (Rose Marie) Klein of Golden Lake, Ontario, Canada; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson and another one on the way; a stepdaughter, Suzanne (Mike) Parsons of Cassville, Mo.; stepson, Robert (Linda) Johnson of Milford, Iowa; three stepgrandchildren; and two great-stepgrandchildren.