Rex A. Persinger

Rex Abner Persinger, 98, of Hornick, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with the Rev. Catie Newman officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed due to COVID-19 restrictions and masks are encouraged.) Burial will be in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Ticonic, Iowa. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Emery Johnson Post 481 of Whiting, Iowa, and the U.S. Army Air Force. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Rex Abner Persinger was born on Feb. 13, 1922, in Ticonic, the son of Abner Lewis and Maude Roselene (Smothers) Persinger. He grew up in the Grant Center area and graduated from Hornick High School in 1938. He went on to Grand Island College for business/accounting and graduated in 1942. Rex worked a couple of years at the Federal Building in Washington, D.C., before joining the U.S. Army Air Force. He typed various forms in the Treasury Department and did filing work. He worked with the payroll clerks, and assisted in posting all disbursements to ledger.