Sioux City
Rex D. Hansen, 87, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, after a brief illness.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Rex was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Correctionville, Iowa, to William and Minnie Hansen. On Feb. 17, 1960, he married Annetta Bauerly in South Sioux City and had three children.
He worked and retired from the Sioux City Stockyards and helped on his family farm in Correctionville. He was a Korean War veteran and served in the Navy and Air Force. He had fond memories of working with animals, farming, and his favorite dog, Buttons. He enjoyed a lifetime of riding motorcycles, a hobby of reading, walking and sewing. He liked to tinker around and collect a lot of things.
Survivors include a son, Randy Hansen and wife Becky of Saratoga Springs, Utah; a daughter, Kim Hansen of Sioux City; four grandchildren, Jacob, Terrell, Bryce and Hayden; a sister, Deloris Dau; a brother-in-law, Gail and Betty Bauerly; and a sister-in-law, Sally Bauerly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annetta Hansen; a son, Ronald Hansen; his parents; brothers, Buford, John, Wayne and Merlin Hansen; in-laws, Jack Bauerly, Marilyn and Kenneth Harris, Jim and Barbara Jensen, and Gordan Bauerly.