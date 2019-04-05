Hudson, S.D.
Rex D. Smith, 103, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Hudson Care and Rehab Center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kevin Jensen officiating. Burial will be in Eden Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Rex, a retired farmer, enjoyed a long productive life, living in his own home until four days before his death.
Rex is survived by his sons, Murray (Donna Kjonaas) Smith of Orono, Minn., Rod (Marie) Smith of Gering, Neb., and Gene (Ann) Smith of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Denise (Doug) Van't Hof of Hudson; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Smith of Hawarden, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hudson Lutheran Church.