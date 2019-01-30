Sioux City
Rexford R. "Rex" Luesebrink, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Heartland Community Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tony Gulbrandsen officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rex was born on Oct. 13, 1939, in Sioux City, to Robert E. and Theone (Martin) Luesebrink. He attended Sioux City schools, graduating in January 1959 from Central High. Rex then joined the Carpenter's Union and worked for many years at Tri-State Drywall and retired in 2001.
Rex married Paulette Hughes in 1961, and the couple have five children. Rex loved to go fishing and hunting, and teaching life lessons to the kids by helping people out whenever he could. He was a member of Heartland Community Baptist Church, helping there especially in the kitchen.
Rex is survived by his wife, Paulette of Sioux City; his five children, Amy Luesebrink Rawlings and Sue, David Luesebrink, Mike and Rhonda Luesebrink, Christa Luesebrink, and Cara and Dale Church; and six grandchildren, Adriana Canchola, Amanda Canchola, Austin Luesebrink, Jacob Luesebrink and his fiancee, Taylor Mauer, Daniel Luesebrink, and Max Luesebrink.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents.