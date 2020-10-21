Rhoda Y. Stevenson

Rhoda was an avid golfer and bridge player, and was the office manager for her husband's business until retirement. Rhoda devoted her life to her family and treated those around her like family as well. This is why her circle was huge. The way she embraced everyone she met, you couldn't help but love and admire her strength. She taught us everything we need to know to go on in this life except how to do it without her. She will forever be a shining light on those she loved.