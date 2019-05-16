Sioux City
Rhonda Evonne Doupe-Sachau, 57, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at a local hospital.
A time of remembrance will be 7 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Rhonda was born on Feb. 12, 1962, daughter of Joel and Aloma Patrick. Rhonda was educated in Iowa Falls, Iowa, then moved to Denver, Colo., for several years. Upon returning to Sioux City in 1997, she worked as an agent for Farmers Insurance, where she remained until November 2018.
Rhonda loved life and her passion was her children and grandchildren. Her life's work was giving to others and making everyone she met feel like family.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Jeff Sachau; daughter, Tess McWilliams and her husband, Marc of Omaha; son, Joshua Doupe and his fiancee, Amy Waterbury of Sioux City; stepdaughters, Sara Anderson and her husband, DJ of Sioux City, and Kelly Knaack and her husband, Josh of Sioux City; grandchildren, Talon and Tenley Anderson of Sioux City, Bailey Hagestrom of Sioux City, Ryan Sachau of Memphis, Tenn., Corben, Xander, and Cooper Knaack of Sioux City, and Kylie Westhoff of Le Mars, Iowa; parents, Joel and Aloma (Iddings) Patrick of Sioux City; brothers, Ron Hanson, Joel Patrick and Jason Sanny, all of Sioux City; nephew, Jacob Broermann of Sioux City; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.